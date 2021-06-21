World Music Day 2021: 4 Best breathing exercises for all amateur singers to improve singing

Breathing is the most essential part for singing smoothly without pressuring your vocal cord. So, on this World Music Day, learn these 4 breathing exercises to improve your singing technique.

World Music Day is the celebration of music that is observed globally on June 21 every year. On this day, people are allowed and urged to arrange musical functions in public places, free concerts are organised to promote music amongst people, and musicians also take initiatives to let everyone know about the importance of it. Music, being one of the prime parts of art forms, helps in relieving stress, calming our mind, and filling our hearts with enormous joy and happiness. It’s equally important for all amateur singers to understand the value of music and promote it as much as possible.

Importance of breathing in singing

Breathing in the right way is the core factor responsible for good technique of signing and protecting your vocal core from any damage. A voice unsupported by enough breathing can often lead to permanent vocal damage. So, while getting trained for singing, one should also focus on improving their breathing technique to provide good support to their vocal cord. So, here are 4 best breathing exercises for all amateur singers out there.

Exercises 1

1-Inhale deeply through nose on the count of three.

2-Hold the breath and count till three.

3-Exhale then through mouth on the count of three.

4-Hold the exhalation on the count of three.

5-Then repeat this cycle for three times daily.

Exercise 2

1-Lie down on your back on the floor, arms are on your both sides, feet are on the ground and bend your legs so that knees will be pointing towards the ceiling.

2-Inhale deeply with either nose or mouth on the count of four.

3-Exhale in the same way while counting till four.

4-Repeat this exercise for three times.

Exercise 3

1-Inhale through your mouth as if you have a straw counting till four slowly.

2-Then exhale on the same straw style on the count of four.

3-Repeat this for three times. Once, you get habituated, increase the counting.

Exercise 4

1-Close your eyes and focus on your breathing fully.

2-Inhale very slowly through nose till you feel your lung capacity has been filled up to 25 percent, and then hold the breath for six to twelve seconds.

4-Then again inhale slowly till the capacity reaches 50 percent and hold for the same time.

5-Then do it again to make it 75 percent and hold for the same amount of time.

6-Then without exhaling, inhale again through nose until you feel that you have reached your full capacity and hold for again six to twelve seconds.

7-Then slowly exhale through your mouth and open your eyes.

