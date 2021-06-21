World Music Day 2021: THESE are the 4 musical instruments that are hard to play

Celebrated on June 21, every year, World Music Day is a day that appreciates and honors music. On this occasion, have a look at the most difficult musical instruments to play.

World Music Day or Fete de la Musique is celebrated on June 21. On this day, people appreciate the beauty of music by attending concerts, playing musical instruments or trying their hand at performing. This day was first celebrated in 1982, on Summer Solstice in France.

When it comes to playing musical instruments, there are many instruments that are comparatively tougher to play than others. Some of these include mouth organ, accordion, violin, french horn, oboe and many more. Have a look at 4 such musical instruments that are difficult to play.

Oboe

Oboe requires the skill of controlling your breath and is played by using the lip, mouth and tongue. There are a set of keys that need to pressed and accordingly the pressure of breathing is supposed to be applied to create music.

Harp

The harp is indeed one of the most difficult instruments to play. There are a lot of strings that you need to pluck in the right manner while memorising the melodies.

Violin

Holding the violin is no child’s play! The violin is played with the help of a bow and the right notes are created by controlling the force of the bow. The violin produces V-shaped vibrations and requires utmost control, skill and hard work.

French Horn

It is a known fact that the french horn is incredibly tough to play. This instrument belongs to the brass family and requires firm control on the placement of lips to create the right notes.

