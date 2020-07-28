  1. Home
World Nature Conservation Day 2020: Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and more OPEN UP on protection of nature

On World Nature Conservation Day, Bollywood celebs such as Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza and Bhumi Pednekar among others took to their social media handles to make an appeal and created awareness on the importance of environment preservation.
Mumbai
Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar among others have always been vocal about social issues. Today, on the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day, they took to their social media handles to create awareness about a healthy environment and how we should at an individual level take some steps to protect, conserve and sustainably utilize and manage the resources that are freely available to us. Anushka added how mother nature will be helpful and respectful towards us when we also respect her in return. She stressed on how the small steps when done on an individual level can lead to big and impactful changes. 

She posted three pictures from her scenic nature trails and captioned the photos as," A healthy environment is a foundation for a stable and productive society. Our lives, what we breathe, where we live, what we eat and our species’ and other species existence is directly related to Mother Nature.As human beings, the steps towards conservation is being respectful, providing protection and co-existing in harmony with Nature. We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources. Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her. Often, small steps taken collectively lead to impactful changes. Let’s always remember that Earth is beautiful and we should let it be that way #WorldNatureConservationDay."

Bhumi wrote, "Let it grow, let it breathe!Imagine a clean and green world where we all live together as one big happy family!! It’s important to protect what nature gives us! It’s time we make the switch to just about becoming environmentally conscious by changing our daily habits.P.S. ( Do this and it will make you happy and your surroundings even happier )#WorldNatureConservationDay."

Dia tweeted, "Let’s keep planting change! Let’s strive to conserve, protect and restore nature. Our lives, health, well being, peace and progress depends on it  Let’s #BuildBackBetter #ForNature. #WorldNatureConservationDay Salute all those who work to protect our natural world. #SDGs."

ALSO READ: World Nature Conservation Day: Here’s how COVID 19 waste is affecting nature and what you can do

 

 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Speaking of World Nature Conservation Day 2020, it is celebrated on 28 July to raise awareness about protecting nature and natural resources, make people understand the importance of the conservation of nature and how can do it. A healthy nature and environment are very important in order to safeguard our present and future generations. Man-made disasters, climate change, deforestation, illegal wildlife trade, pollution, plastic usage, industrial waste and now COVID-19 waste is just deteriorating earth and is slowly damaging not only us but also water, air, soil, trees, animals and food among others.  It is necessary to create a healthy environment to safeguard the present and future generations.

How one can conserve at the individual level? 

Recycle, reduce, recycle is the key!

Buy reusable and biodegradable products.

Reduce the use of energy when not required.

Plant trees.

Avoid littering, start composting.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram, Twitter

