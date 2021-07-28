World Nature Conservation Day 2021: Check out the date, history and significance of this day

World Nature Conservation Day is observed on July 28 every year. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of the conservation of the natural environment and resources. These include air, water, soil, fauna, flora, minerals, etc.

On this day, campaigns are organised to create awareness and to acknowledge the fact that a healthy environment is the premise for a stable human society. Read on to know the history of this day and the significance behind celebrating it every year.

Date

World Nature Conservation Day is observed on July 28 each year. It is observed to make people aware and encourage them to protect and preserve the natural resources available on Earth.

History

World Nature Conservation Day came into existence as a day to create and raise awareness and educate people about the most effective practices to protect and preserve natural resources that play an important role in sustaining human life. It is a day for people to introspect and stop the over exploitation of natural resources.

Significance

Due to the over use and over exploitation of natural resources, there is global warming, climate change, natural disasters, etc that occur and that is nature’s way of telling humans to stop. Conservation of natural resources is extremely important.

From protecting biodiversity to restoring natural habitats, humans, international organisations and civil society members can collectively work to restore and rectify the damage and exploitation of resources.

