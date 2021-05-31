World No Tobacco Day 2021: Know the theme, history and significance of this day

World No Tobacco Day is celebrated on May 31 every year. Find out the history and significance of this day and theme for this year below.

Observed on May 31 every year, World No Tobacco Day is celebrated to raise awareness about the harmful effects of using tobacco and the adverse effects of smoking. Smoking can lead to diseases like cancer, diabetes and many other respiratory disorders. This day holds more significance this year, as the deadly COVID-19 virus affects the lungs and thus, it becomes increasingly essential for people to protect their lungs and quit smoking.

WHO has launched a year-long campaign with the theme ‘Commit to Quit’ to empower as many as 100 million tobacco users to make an attempt to quit smoking. Through various initiatives and digital tools, WHO’s campaign can help create healthier conditions that promote tobacco cessation. Read on to know the significance, history of World No Tobacco Day and the theme for this year.

History

In 1987, WHO’s World Health Assembly passed a resolution calling for 7 April 1988 to be 'World no-smoking day'. In 1989, another resolution was passed calling for the celebration of World No Tobacco Day on 31 May. Since then, the WHO has supported World No-Tobacco Day every year.

Theme

This year’s theme for World No Tobacco Day is ‘Commit to Quit’. Under this theme, the WHO aims to promote tobacco cessation through supporting robust tobacco cessation policies, improving access to cessation services, raising awareness about the tactics of the tobacco industry and supporting people who want to quit tobacco via Quit and Win initiatives.

Made by building networks of support and increasing access to services, this campaign is definitely going to help tobacco users quit smoking.

Significance

The pandemic has surely brought a significant change in lifestyle. According to WHO, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to millions of tobacco users saying they want to quit with nearly 60 per cent of tobacco users around the world wanting to quit smoking. However, only 30 per cent of the global population have access to quality tobacco cessation services.

World No Tobacco Day helps raise awareness and resources for individuals who want to quit smoking and lead a healthier lifestyle and better quality of life.

