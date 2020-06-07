World Ocean Day 2020: THESE are the initiatives to take individually to save oceans

World Ocean Day is celebrated on June 8 every year and it was officially recognised in 2008 by the UN. So, here are certain things that you can do to save oceans on an individual level for the sake of our ecosystem and planet.

World Ocean Day is celebrated on June 8 every year for the development of oceans. This day was officially recognised by the United Nations in 2008. This day is celebrated in many different ways like launching new campaigns and initiatives, special events at aquariums and zoos, beach cleanups, outdoor explanations, conservational action programs, art contests, seafood events etc.

This concept was first proposed by Canada’s International Centre for Ocean Development and Ocean Institute of Canada at the Earth Summit in the year 1992 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. So, on this World Ocean Day, everyone should take some kind of initiative to save oceans as they are extremely important for our ecosystem. Here is a list of things that we can do individually to save the oceans.

World Ocean Day: Things to do on an individual level to save the oceans.

1- Global fish population is decreasing rapidly because of demand and unsustainable fishing practices. So, while going out for having food in a restaurant, then try to avoid overexploited species and choose sustainable seafood.

2- Plastics are highly damaging the oceans and killing marine animals every year. For this, you can use reusable bags or water bottles to reduce the usage of harmful plastic products.

3- Along with all kinds of water sports, take care of your beach and try to keep it clean as much as possible. And don’t disturb the wildlife by removing any rocks or coral. You can also take part in local beach cleanup initiatives.

4- Completely avoid purchasing items that destroy marine life, like coral jewellery, tortoiseshell hair accessories etc.

5- Your pet’s diet plan also may have harmful effects on marine life. So, choose sustainable seafood for your furry friends.

6- Don’t stock any saltwater fish on your aquarium and never leave any aquarium fish into the ocean; that can damage the ecosystem.

7- There are many organisations that are taking initiatives to save marine wildlife and ocean habitats. So, you can join those groups to volunteer on their works or donate something to help with their initiatives.

8- Practice responsible boating, kayaking and doing other water sports so that you don’t harm any marine animal. And never throw anything on the water while doing these activities.

9- All life on the earth is connected to the ocean and marine life. So, try to educate yourself about oceans as much as possible to raise awareness to save it.

