World Ocean Day 2021: 4 Reasons why the ocean is so important to mankind

World Ocean Day is marked on June 8, another important day that is hard to miss and significant enough to be talked about. Today, we focus on the pivotal role the ocean play in contributing life to planet earth and conserving the environment.

Observed on June 8, World Ocean Day is a day to celebrate the joys and benefits of the ocean that are available for mankind. However, due to the never ending demand by the consumers, they have been getting exploited for decades for various commercial reasons, leading to the depletion of the oceans and thus, global warming. It is important to create awareness on this day to help save our ocean and make it flourish again with stunning marine life.

The oceans are an integral part of our environment that contribute about 50 per cent of oxygen for us to breathe and live healthily. Without the oceans, mankind will cease to exist and suffer great loss. Just like plants, the ocean is responsible for keeping the climate under control and producing oxygen. On World Ocean Day 2021, the theme is Life and Livelihoods and it focuses on the life and livelihood that the ocean sustains. So, here are 4 reasons why need to protect the ocean and save it from further harm.

It regulates the climate

The ocean is entirely responsible for keeping the global climate under control and the earth’s atmosphere cool. The rising temperature is heating up the ocean body making it hostile to aquatic creatures and marine life. Marine life needs to thrive so that there is a balance in the food chain and the oceans are not left empty. If the temperature continues to rise, the ocean will heat up immensely which could mean uncertain weather pattern, unpredictable rainfall, cyclones, changing currents, melting of the ice and a rise in sea level.

Provides oxygen

Scientists have estimated that oceans produce about 50 - 80 per cent of oxygen. The majority of this production is from oceanic plankton like drifting plants, algae, and some bacteria that can photosynthesize. One particular species, Prochlorococcus, is the smallest photosynthetic organism on Earth.

It absorbs carbon dioxide

The carbon emissions just keep on increasing every year. The ocean is responsible for absorbing about 30 per cent of the carbon emissions. Carbon dioxide gets dissolved on the surface of the water where it sinks down and absorbed. However, this could lead to ocean acidification. It means that the ocean is absorbing more carbon dioxide than it normally should, making it hazardous for the marine life and posing a huge threat to the coral reefs.

It consists of the largest ecosystem

Half of living life on planet earth is thriving in the ocean. It is home to several living organisms, species of marine wildlife that is still unknown to mankind as even today 90 per cent of the ocean is still unexplored. But this could be al under the risk of extinction as plastic pollution, fishing gear found in the ocean and fishery increases as we speak.

Credits :Pexels

