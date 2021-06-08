World Oceans Day 2021: 5 Small initiatives you can take to keep oceans clean for a healthy ecosystem

World Ocean Day is observed on June 8 to raise awareness about maintaining the ocean and keeping them clean to promote a healthy environment. So, here are some initiatives you can take to keep the oceans clean and help people get educated about it as well.

World Ocean Day is observed annually on June 8 all over the world and the celebration of this day helps us say aware of protecting the oceans for the sake of our environment. This concept was first proposed by Canada's International Centre for Ocean Development (ICOD) and the Ocean Institute of Canada (OIC) at the Earth Summit in the year 1992. Due to several reasons, the environment is getting damaged which is gradually leading to the destruction of the earth, and damage of the ocean is one of them. So, along with planting trees, we should also have a strict eye on the oceans and take initiatives to keep them clean to protect the marine life thus saving the earth. So, on this World Ocean Day, here are small initiatives that one can take to save oceans and keep them protected.

First educate yourself

To know about oceans and how they get polluted in the first place, you don’t have to travel to each ocean of the world. There are several books and internet as well to gain knowledge about the oceans, marine life, how they get damaged, and how to protect them. So, with the help of all these, you can educate yourself about the oceans and protect them. And once you gain knowledge about it, try to educate others about it as well.

Limit your plastic use

Cut down your use of plastic as much as possible as it directly pollutes the water which is apparently damaging for the oceans. Plastic chemicals can harm ocean plants, marine animals and damage the water quality as well. Try using bags made of clothes or recyclable ones.

Be cautious about the chemicals in your garden

If you are using fertilisers, weed killers, pesticides for your plants in the garden, be watchful about them as these chemicals are highly harmful for the ocean water. Mainly, if you reside close to an ocean, then it becomes more vulnerable for the water system. They have a diverse effect on the ecosystem. They are not only harmful for the marine life but also use a lot of oxygen which almost makes it impossible for others to survive.

Keep the beaches clean

Whenever you visit a beach area, try to be a responsible and sensible citizen by not throwing garbage near the beachside. And inform others also to not do it to keep the areas clean.

Volunteer for beach clean-up

There are several organisations that arrange for beach clean-up activity together to keep those areas protected. You can contact any of them and volunteer for cleaning up the beach.

