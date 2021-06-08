World Oceans Day 2021: BEST quotes, messages and wishes to share with your loved ones

World Oceans Day is observed on June 8 every year. Check out these messages, quotes and wishes that you can send your friend and family members to celebrate this day.

Celebrated on June 8, World Oceans Day is a day to raise awareness about the numerous benefits that people enjoy from the ocean and the growing need to protect the oceans from harmful activities. From regulating the climate to supporting marine life, oceans are incredibly important and essential.

The theme for World Oceans Day 2021 is ‘The Ocean: Life and Livelihoods’. It focuses on the life and livelihood that the ocean sustains. Owing to the pandemic, you can’t really go all out to celebrate this day, but you can share these quotes, messages and wishes with your near and dear ones to raise awareness about the importance of this day.

“Being out there in the ocean, God’s creation, it’s like a gift he has given us to enjoy” -Bethany Hamilton

“Those who live by the sea can hardly form a single thought of which the sea would not be part.” - Hermann Broch

“In one drop of water are found all the secrets of all the oceans; in one aspect of you are found all the aspects of existence.”- Kahlil Gibran Jr.

In every outthrust headland, in every curving beach, in every grain of sand, there is the story of the earth. Happy World Oceans Day!

Sea is life and also an inspiration to life. With so many secrets and wonders locked in its depth, it is a vital part of our life. Let us come together to save our oceans!

Let us make World Oceans Day more meaningful by making contributions at our levels in saving them. Remember, even the smallest of the acts can prove to be revolutionary.

The Oceans have life and human beings have been treating them like dustbins in spite of knowing that. It’s time to stop and get educated on World Oceans Day.

“Live in the sunshine, swim the sea, drink the wild air.” - Ralph Waldo Emerson

“You can either see yourself as a wave in the ocean or you can see yourself as the ocean”. -Oprah Winfrey

Oceans are presents from God and we must take care of them by being more responsible. Happy World Ocean Day!

Oceans are not mere bodies of water, they are the source of life on Earth, they are the source of oxygen for us. Time has come to protect them and save them. Warm wishes to you on World Oceans Day.

“For each of us, then, the challenge and opportunity is to cherish all life as the gift it is, envision it whole, seek to know it truly, and undertake with our minds, hearts, and hands to restore its abundance. It is said that where there’s life there’s hope, and so no place can inspire us with more hopefulness than that great, life-making sea—that singular, wondrous ocean covering the blue planet.” -Carl Safina

The stretch and depth of the ocean define life. Don’t let the life in the sea die because of our wrong actions. World Oceans Day is the day that reminds us of our duties and responsibilities towards oceans.

Save the oceans as the Earth would not be the same if the major part of its constituent goes polluted and dead. Have a happy World Oceans Day!

“No water, no life. No blue, no green.” -Sylvia Earle

"To me, the sea is a continual miracle; The fishes that swim–the rocks–the motion of the waves–the ships, with men in them. What stranger miracles are there?" - Walt Whitman

“We ourselves feel that what we are doing is just a drop in the ocean. But the ocean would be less because of that missing drop” - Mother Teresa

By destroying and polluting the oceans human beings will be digging their own graves, so be wise and nurture the oceans. Wish you all a Happy World Oceans Day.

“The Ocean is a mighty harmonist.” -William Wordsworth

“Faith is knowing there is an ocean because you have seen a brook.” -William Arthur Ward

