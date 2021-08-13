World Organ Donation Day 2021: Know the history, date and significance of this day

Every year World Organ Donation Day is observed on August 13. This day holds great significance as it is observed every year to raise and promote awareness about the importance of organ donation and also to bust the myths related to donating organs. It not only encourages people to donate their organs after their death but is also instrumental in saving lives.

This day helps people realise that their voluntary organ donation can save somebody’s life as organ failure is one of the major comorbid issues, especially during the pandemic. Read on to know the history of this day and the significance of observing it every year.

History:

In 1954, the first-ever organ donation was done by Ronald Lee Herrick. He donated his kidney to his twin brother. He donated his kidney to his identical twin brother. The doctor who conducted this procedure was Joseph Murray and he won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1994 advances in organ transplantation.

Significance:

Organ donation can save someone’s life. It brings a ray of hope for those who suffer from organ failure. World Organ Donation Day is observed each year to raise awareness about the life-changing aspect of donating organs and also to encourage people to donate their organs. This is a day to make people understand the importance of organ donation.

Prerequisites to be an organ donor:

In order to be an organ donor, people who are above 18 years of age can volunteer. They should be healthy and should not suffer from any chronic diseases such as HIV, Cancer, or any heart and lung disease.

