World Photography Day 2020: 8 Reasons why photography is a great hobby

World Photography Day 2020 is celebrated on August 19. People love photography which is also a great hobby. Here are 8 reasons why it is recommended to opt for photography as your hobby.

World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19 to honour the history of photography. This day was originated from the invention of the daguerreotype. It’s a photographic process developed by Louise Daguerre. Photography is a great form of art that helps us to capture memories. The origination of this word has Greek roots.

Photography is also considered to be a great hobby. It enhances your creativity and photography skills. So, on this World Photography Day, let's find out why it’s great a hobby.

World Photography Day 2020: Here’s why photography is great as a hobby

1.There is no age limit to start this hobby. You can do this whenever you want with any kind of camera. It doesn’t have to be an expensive camera. If you enjoy doing this even with your phone camera, then go ahead.

2.You can challenge yourself as much as you can. There are endless techniques, projects, equipment for photography. So, you will always get to learn new things.

3.You start noticing several tiny details to use them in your pictures like shadow, patterns, frames, colours, etc. This sharpens your observation skill.

4.There is always an urge to capture new moments. Be it a family gathering or hangouts with friends, you will seek opportunities to capture memories.

5.There is no restriction to capture a moment. You have the full freedom to create it as you want. There are no particular patterns to learn photography. Just be creative.

6.During photography sessions, you will get to meet new people always and gather new experiences.

7.Travelling would be extra fun as you have your camera with you to capture something new wherever you go.

8.When there is no rule in photography, you can create your own style and be creative with it.

