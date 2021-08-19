World Photography Day 2021: 4 Things to know before purchasing a camera

Photography is a passion for some, a hobby for others and a livelihood for some of us. August 19 is marked by World Photography Day and it is celebrated every year around the world to appreciate and honour the beauty of a photograph and the photographer as well. A photograph can evoke different emotions for each one of us in various ways.

Professional photographers work really hard to deliver premium quality pictures. It is a skill and a talent that some of us are blessed with. If you find yourself affiliated with the same passion for photography, here are 4 things that you should know before buying a camera.

Lenses

One of the major factors to consider is interchangeable lenses. You need to consider the lenses for a multiple range of shots. It can be wide angle, close up shots, distance, landscape and more.

Sensor size

The quality of your picture depends on the image sensor. The most important criteria is the image sensor size, the larger it is, the more light it can capture and the better result it can give for a picture.

Check the manual controls

You can tweak the manual settings of your camera according to your own comfort. You can choose the depth of field, exposure, shutter speed and more according to your preference to get the perfect shot.

Image stabilization

This helps in getting clear pictures. If your camera is not stable, it will result in blurry and shaky photos. Hence, it is important to check the image stabilization before purchasing a camera, it can come in handy in low light.

