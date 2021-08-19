World Photography Day 2021: 4 Tips to click the best possible pictures

World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19 each year all over the world. On this day, people appreciate the sheer beauty of a photograph and celebrate this skill. It was on this day in 1837, when the first-ever photographic process, the ‘Daguerreotype’ was developed by the Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce.

Photography is indeed a great way to capture a particular moment or memory. Well-clicked photographs have the power to transport you into that very moment. On World Photography Day, we have for you some clever tips that you can keep in mind while clicking a photograph to make sure you capture the essence of the moment!

Ensure good light

The very first trick to clicking great photographs is to ensure that there is adequate light. Make sure that the light is not too harsh as this can lead to unnecessary shadows. If the light is coming from the back of your subject, then try to focus in such a way so that it comes on your subject.

Decide your focal point

Before clicking a photograph, decide what exactly you want to focus on. It can either be the person standing in front of the sunset or it can be the sunset itself.

Use a tripod

There can be times when you want to shoot a bustling street but for some reason, you cannot hold the camera or phone still. This can lead to blurry photos. So to prevent this, it is always better to use a tripod so that you can easily focus and reduce the shaking of the device.

Use flash when needed

If you are shooting outdoors and need to click a picture of the gorgeous landscape there isn't enough light. At such times flash is your best friend! Use flash to brighten the photograph and to ensure that you get a good amount of light. You can also use an external source of flash by not using the flash of your phone/camera but instead adding light with a lamp or a spotlight.

