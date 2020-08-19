World Photography Day: 6 types of photography styles you can master

World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19 every year to raise awareness and share ideas about the field of photography. Read on to know 6 types of photography styles you can master if you are a photography enthusiast.

World Photography Day is observed on August 19 every year across the world to celebrates the art, history and science of photography. It traces its origins date back to 1837 when the first-ever photographic process, the ‘Daguerreotype’ was developed by Frenchmen Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce. The French Academy of Sciences announced this process in 1839 and the same year, the French government purchased the patent and gave it to the world as a gift.

It is a day when the people who share a passion for photography come together to raise awareness and share ideas about the field of photography. Photos capture precious moments in time and it is no longer limited to being a passion or a secondary option. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or a college student, it is enjoyed by everyone on a regular basis. In a world largely dependent on social media, clicking pictures or making videos is a normal part of our daily lives.

If you’re a photography enthusiast, here are a few photography styles you can master.

1. Wedding Photography

Wedding photography is a good niche for aspiring photographers to get into as it involves an exciting mix of portraiture and event photography in a variety of settings and groups. However, it requires you to be quick on the feet, have to be adaptable to the needs of the client and should have the confidence to direct the shoot.

2. Editorial Photography

Editorial photography tells a story with images. An editorial photographer produces polished images for publications like magazines or newspapers. The story may be purely visual, or the photographs may accompany words. The subject of this type of photography depends on the topic of the text it accompanies. When working in editorial photography, you will closely be working with writers and art directors.

3. Photojournalism

In the same vein, photojournalism requires you to capture the visual representation of a story the same way a journalist would through his words. From war zones to natural disasters to community celebrations to celebrities, photojournalists cover breaking news. The majority of their work is done candidly and as inconspicuously as possible.

4. Travel Photography

If you are passionate about both travelling and photography, then you can go for travel photography. It allows you to blend dynamic settings and lifestyles into one. It depends on you if you want to capture people or the natural world or all of it. A travel photographer is one who takes his audience to a different world without them having to leave home.

5. Fashion Photography

Yes, fashion photography is one of the more glamourous ones, but it is also more difficult to enter. It showcases and glamorizes fashion clothing, shoes, accessories and more. While people may choose this niche over others due to the various creative opportunities it offers, but it requires you to work in a team. From the model to the stylist to the art directors, you will have to be on the same page with everyone else to be able to do your job effectively.

6. Portrait Photography

From maternity to school photos to corporate photos, this type of photography includes an astounding number of portraits. You might even work with aspiring models for their portfolios or with companies looking for headshots for their website. It is a great place to start out as a photographer. Creating a portfolio of quality shots can help you get more gigs as you move forward.

