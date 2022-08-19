World Photography Day: Tips and tricks on the best poses to look stunning on your holiday

Photography is unquestionably a form of art as along with capturing the scenic beauty it also seizes the soul of the picture and conveys its underlying meaning. A good photographer is not someone who has fancy equipment but is someone who possesses the innate skills that enable people to witness beauty in unexpected things. World Photography Day is celebrated on the 19th of August every year to pay accolades to the art of photography. This day honour all the people who love to record the beauty in an image. While good photography and photographer are quintessential to capturing beautiful pictures, a good model with outstanding poses is equally essential. If you want stunning pictures on your holiday but have no idea about the photoshoot poses, then fret not! Here we bring you super simple tips and tricks to pull off the best poses and spectacular captures that are definitely Instagram-worthy.

1. Incorporate some sort of movement

Instead of standing still, adding some movements in the photographs is one of the best ways to capture funny offbeat pictures. Step, walk, skip, twirl, or jump- just remember to have fun to capture the random pictures in a naturally aesthetic way. This will aid in sparking natural laughter which will appear beautiful on the camera. Walk towards the camera, twirl and laugh, flip your hair, swing your arms or race towards the camera for the pretty candid pictures.

2. Don’t look at the camera

We know it is quite a task but to seize the moments of your holiday fun in the most genuine way, you must forget about the camera and start ignoring it. If you want a more natural feel in your photos, make sure that you look into the camera from a long distance or if you are with your friends, try looking and smiling at each other.

3. Set the frame and bring props

Photoshoot props are an effective way to make your pictures unique while making them more communicative. Right from posters, balloons, crayons, and clothes to scarves anything can be used as a prop to make your pictures more exciting and engaging. If you are trying to capture solo pictures, then play with sunglasses, hats, cars, mugs, umbrellas, wine glasses and fairy lights to get those Pinterest lookalikes.

4. Sit naturally but with a twist

Sitting poses can really make a big difference in your captures as long as you do it randomly and beautifully. Slouching can make you look fat while distressing your pictures. Make sure that you sit straight and arch your backbone a tad with props in your hand and looking away from the camera. Also, slightly bend your legs and do not place them straight to make this pose work.

Abide by the aforementioned tips to curate beautiful pictures while on vacay. Make sure that you use your hands and never leave them flat for a great outcome. The best things you can do with your hands are placing them on your hip, adjust your hair and try to block the sunlight from them

Also Read: From Gemini to Libra: 4 Zodiac signs that are compatible with Shruti Haasan