World Population Day 2020: Here’s why rising population is a big concern for India

World Population Day is observed on July 11 every year to increase awareness about the population. Currently, it has been one of the biggest concerns for our country.

World Population Day is observed on July 11 to increase awareness about the global population. This day was first recognized by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in the year 1989 when the world’s population became 5 billion in 1987. But currently, as of July 2020, the world population has been 7.8 billion people, which is currently the highest number of all time. And India is the second most populated country which means 17 percent of the population of the world lives in India alone. Overpopulation has always been a major issue in India. And now, being one of the most populated countries, the struggle is harder amid Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, founder and director of Ujala Cygnus Healthcare, “With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, India's healthcare sector is struggling to meet the needs of the billion-plus population. According to the government statistics, India has 1 doctor per 1000 population and even the available doctors are concentrating highly in urban areas. India currently has the capacity to produce around 67,000 MBBS doctors per year. The total number of posts sanctioned at PHCs in India is only 34,068, which is about half of the current number of MBBS doctors produced annually”.

He further added, “These statistics tell us that not only do we need to increase the number of MBBS and PG seats in medicine, but we also need to initiate constructive measures to strengthen our primary care system. A robust primary and tertiary healthcare system not only makes it easier for people to access healthcare by bringing services closer to people but it also acts as an effective preventive healthcare measure. Doctors can also educate patients about preventive measures against rising non-communicable diseases which are a bane in our times. Physicians and medical workers are also best equipped to educate people about the right population control measures, safe sex, spacing between children and practices to prevent malnutrition.”

World Popular Day 2020 Theme

The main focus of this day is given on the urgency and importance of population issues. This year the theme of this day is “putting the break on COVID-19: how to safeguard the health and rights of women and girls.” Why overpopulation is a big concern for our country? With the rapid progress in medical sciences, death rates are falling which is one of the reasons for the increasing population. Other reasons are early marriages, lack of awareness, poverty, illiteracy and illegal migration. As per experts, the literacy rate and population growth are inversely proportional. And also, due to a shortage of resources, not everyone has access to vital necessities and that's why the poor get poorer and the rich get richer. And the increasing population is directly impacting on the economy of the country, which is resulting in poor standard of living.

