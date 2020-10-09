World Post Day 2020: 5 Bollywood movies where letters played a pivotal role

Nothing beats the warmth a handwritten letter provides. Check out these Bollywood movies where letters played an important role and even brought the much-needed twist in the plot.

Nothing feels more special than a handwritten letter. The era of e-mails and instant messages may have replaced the good old letter writing, but there is something more authentic and creative about someone pouring their heart on a crisp piece of paper. It is still a treat to receive a letter from someone. To honour the oldest mode of communication, World Post Offcie Day is observed on October 9 every year in remembrance of the establishment of Universal Postal Union in 1874 in Bern, Switzerland.

If you too miss the warmth and personal touch of handwritten letters, let's take a look at 5 Bollywood movies where letters mattered a lot and, in some cases, were game-changers.

1. Border

The cinematic enigma by J.P. Dutta was based on the battle of Longewella. In the movie, it shows how soldiers stay connected to their families and loved ones through letters. Due to its sentimental value, the movie tugged at many heartstrings.

2. DDLJ

Had Bauji (Amrish Puri) not received the letter from his friend Ajeet from India, Simran (Kajol) would never have gone to Punjab to marry Kuljeet. But of course, that never happens because Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) arrives and win her family over.

3. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Ever imagined what would have happened if Tina (Rani Mukherjee) hadn’t written those letters to her daughter, Anjali (Sana Saeed)? Yes, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali (Kajol) would have never met again. So, thanks to the letters that connected the two halves of the movie.

4. Maine Pyaar Kiya

Pigeons were messengers in ancient times, but their role as a messenger was revived in Maine Pyaar Kiya. In the movie, the pigeon named Handsome makes sure that the leads (Salman Khan and Bhagyashree) successfully convey their feelings to each other by carrying their love letters.

5. The Lunch Box

In this beautiful story, lunch boxes become carriers of letters and result in an unimaginably unique story where the leads form an unusual friendship through small notes. Through sharing their joys to their sorrows, two strangers become close to each other without ever meeting in person.

