World Post Office Day 2020: Is the art of writing letters the new normal during COVID 19?

Letters are not only a form of communication, but they also act as memoirs to look at when you end up missing the person who wrote it or simply want to go back to that moment and reminisce the good times. During this pandemic, when everyone is shut behind closed doors, human contact has become way lesser and we all miss sharing the everyday stuff with that special someone. Here’s why letter writing has been revived during such unprecedented times.

Are you sick of receiving only taxes, bills and other receipts in your mailbox? Well, you could take this day as an opportunity to get creative and authentic, write a letter to a friend or your loved one and see how it goes. This World Post Office Day, let’s bring back the person-to-person mailing and revive the art of writing letters to spread love.

World Post Office Day is celebrated on October 9th. This day is marked as the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874. Let us also take this opportunity to honour the postal warriors who are working hard during the pandemic to keep us informed.

The greatest form of intimacy is sharing the everyday stuff with another human being. It is in the small things that we find purest forms of joy and pleasure. With the pandemic hitting the world and making everyone stuck behind closed doors, it is difficult to communicate through texts and emails to share the happiness and sorrows of everyday life. Hence, writing letters is what some of us have taken to and it is doing wonders to keep everyone happy and sane during these unprecedented times.

Let’s face it, the happiness of receiving a letter is way more than receiving a video call or planning a zoom call. Letters encourage us to be vulnerable, to be authentic, to think and be original without thought without any pretense because unlike a text or a video call, there’s so much effort that goes into letter writing. It’s a form of communicating through others that allows you to get more personal and elaborate with your thoughts. Reading a letter brings you great joy and the inner strength to face many challenges. A simple thank you or an appreciative message to someone can go a long way to make someone happy and something to look forward to.

Exchanging handwritten letters is more sublime and traditional, expressing your concerns through a letter is more personal and an emotional feeling that you can at times, use as an escape. Sometime, it could be snapshots of your daily life, about your kids, family or your job.

You can also decorate the envelope and use your creativity to make someone feel special. Everyone can use a little bit of positivity during such a crucial time.

