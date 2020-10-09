World Post Office Day 2020: THESE love letters will make you swoon and fall in love all over again!

Let’s travel back in time and transcend the love this World Post Office Day! Love letters in the olden era were a thing and couples would often use it as a form of communication before technology came and ruined everything, partly. On this special day, let’s have a look at some of the most beautifully written love letters of all time.

World Post Office day is celebrated on October 9th, marked as the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union in 1874. The relevance of this day is to bring awareness around the postal service’s role in the everyday life. The remarkable hard work and it’s round the clock contribution to ensure distribution of information even through the course of the pandemic is honourable.

Love letters are inspiring to young couples who express their emotions through words describing their immense love. This form of expression needs to be revived, as writing letters encourages us to be vulnerable and immaculate. If you’re looking for inspiration or lacking the words to describe your love to someone else then here’s something to guide you through the process.

To celebrate this day and bring importance to mailing and writing letters, let’s have a look at some of the famous love letters that captured the minds of many and stole our hearts.

1. Prince Albert to Queen Victoria

My dearest, most beloved Victoria.

I am so touched by the evidence of trust that you give me in sending your letters, and by the so affectionate sentiments that you express towards me therein, that I scarcely know how to reply to you. How have I earned so much love and so much warm-hearted kindness?

- I am still unable to accustom myself to the truth of all that I see and hear, and can only believe that Heaven has sent down an angel to me, whose radiance is intended to brighten my life. May I succeed in making you quite happy, as happy as you deserve to be!!

With body and soul I remain forever your slave

Your devoted Albert

2. Zelda Sayre to F. Scott Fitzgerald

Sweetheart,

Please, please don't be so depressed--We'll be married soon, and then these lonesome nights will be over forever--and until we are, I am loving, loving every tiny minute of the day and night.

Maybe you won't understand this, but sometimes when I miss you most, it's hardest to write--and you always know when I make myself--Just the ache of it all--and I can't tell you.

If we were together, you'd feel how strong it is--you're so sweet when you're melancholy. I love your sad tenderness--when I've hurt you--That's one of the reasons I could never be sorry for our quarrels--and they bothered you so-- Those dear, dear little fusses, when I always tried so hard to make you kiss and forget.

3. President Richard Nixon to First Lady Pat Nixon

Dearest Heart,

...And when the wind blows and the rains fall and the sun shines through the clouds (as it is now) he still resolves, as he did then, that nothing so fine ever happened to him or anyone else as falling in love with Thee—my dearest heart.

Love, Dick

4. Frida Kahlo to Diego Rivera

For my Diego

the silent life giver of worlds, what is most important is the nonillusion. morning breaks, the friendly reds, the big blues, hands full of leaves, noisy birds, fingers in the hair, pigeons’ nests a rare understanding of human struggle simplicity of the senseless song the folly of the wind in my heart = don’t let them rhyme girl = sweet xocolatl [chocolate] of ancient Mexico, storm in the blood that comes in through the mouth — convulsion, omen, laughter and sheer teeth needles of pearl, for some gift on a seventh of July, I ask for it, I get it, I sing, sang, I’ll sing from now on our magic — love.

Also Read: World Post Day 2020: 5 Bollywood movies where letters played a pivotal role

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×