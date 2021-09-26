World Rivers Day 2021: 8 Interesting facts about rivers you need to know

Observed every year on the fourth Sunday of September, this year the World Rivers Day is marked on September 26. This day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of rivers and all kinds of waterways across the globe.

Rivers are a fresh and healthy source of water that provide us with ample resources like energy, food, crops, drinking water and more. World Rivers Day highlights the importance of rivers and aims to increase public awareness around it along with keeping all water bodies fresh and clean, devoid of any toxins.

With the advent of climate change and the increase in global warming, rivers hold great value in restoring the climate of the planet and balancing the ecosystem. If we continue to pollute the rivers, the ecosystem around them will collapse and perhaps, we will lose one of the most important water units of the world. Rivers offer freshwater environments and it is vital for the wildlife to survive along with creating other means for mankind like transport, manufacturing and energy.

Here are some interesting facts about rivers that you need to know:

The three longest rivers in the world are River Nile in Africa, the River Amazon in South America and the Yangtze River in China respectively.

The world’s deepest river is Africa’s Congo River which was earlier called the Zaire River.

The largest blackwater river in the world is Rio Negro, a tributary of the Amazon River.

The holiest river considered in the world is River Ganga in India. It is sacred for many Hindu pilgrims and people across the country who come to worship the Goddess Ganga.

17 countries, including Saudi Arabia, don’t have any rivers.

Diamonds were originally found alongside or at the bottom of rivers in India.

The Citarum River is known as the most polluted river in the world and is located in West Java, Indonesia.

River Cano Cristales referred to as the River of Five Colours also known as Liquid Rainbow is considered to be one of the most beautiful rivers in the world due to its vibrant colours.

Also Read: 5 Museums to visit in Rajasthan for art and history lovers