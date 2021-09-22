World Rose Day 2021: Motivational quotes and messages

World Rose Day is observed on September 22 every year. It is a day that is dedicated to the people suffering from cancer, which is a deadly disease. On this day, people show their support to cancer patients and let them know that they are not alone. They offer cancer patients roses, cards and gifts as a way of expressing their love and support.

This day helps cancer patients stay motivated and strong in their difficult journey of battling this disease. Check out some quotes and messages that you can share on this day with people suffering from this disease.

“The wish for healing has always been half of health." -Lucius Annaeus Seneca

Cancer can affect many things in life, but it cannot cripple the love you have in your heart. Wishing you a wonderful Rose day.

Smile has the power to shatter the sadness from your heart. Hope to see you smile daily. Have a Great Rose day.

If you can look at your cancer just as a simple word, half your worries shall be taking a different direction. I hope you have an amazing Rose Day ahead.

Look at it this way, this is the only battle when your first breath of the morning declares you a winner. I hope you are able to see all the silver linings in your journey.

Time is shortening, but every day when the sun shines on you and you can feel it, I believe that is a victory for you. Have an amazing Rose day and a very beautiful life ahead of you.

“Cancer changes your life, often for the better. You learn what’s important, you learn to prioritize, and you learn not to waste your time. You tell people you love them." -Joel Siegel

“The wish for healing has always been half of the health.” – Lucius Anneals Seneca

“If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude.” -Maya Angelou

“The only way to make sense of change is to plunge into it. flow with it and join the dance.” -Alan Watt

“You can be a victim of cancer or a survivor of cancer. It’s a mindset.” -Dave Pelzer

“The human spirit is stronger than anything that can happen to it.” -C.C. Scott

“Once you choose hope, anything’s possible.” -Christopher Reeve

Also Read: World Alzheimer’s Day 2021: Ways to deal with people suffering from this disease