World Social Media Day 2021: 5 positive impacts of social media amid the pandemic

The pandemic has created physical distance between people, making lives difficult and keeping businesses on hold. On World Social Media Day, here are 5 ways social media has saved our lives during the pandemic.

30 June 2021, is observed as World Social Media Day. On this day, we bring awareness around the usage of social media and how it can help improve our lifestyle with the productive use of social media and using it as a tool to help connect people and businesses.

While the Covid19 pandemic is still not over, we have adapted to certain changes and lifestyles that we now call the new normal. Making sure that we are connected and not losing contact, social media has saved us in many ways creating a positive impact on our lives if used in a productive manner. Here are 5 ways social media has created a positive impact amid the pandemic.

It connected us online. Even though we saw social distancing and there was no physical contact that we still miss. Social media made sure we are connected and not everyone is lost in communication. You could be in touch with your online friends through social media and get daily updates.

Be updated with events around the world. Social media has now become a tool to know what all is happening around the world. You can get all the live updates through social media of events across the globe about Covid, natural disasters, climate change and more.

Helped businesses. During the times of Covid, multiple businesses set up their base online with allowing online ordering and home delivery. From clothes to home cooked food, you could order everything from one single tap.

Covid outreach for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders. We saw tough times during the second wave of Covid when the healthcare system collapsed. Social media helped as a tool during this time when people put up stories asking for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and sharing helpline numbers.

Made long-distance dating easier. Couples who were separated due to Covid are now connected online through social media. Social media has made sure that they don’t lose contact and stay in hope of meeting one day.

