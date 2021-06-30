World Social Media Day 2021: Have a look at the history and significance of this day

World Social Media Day is celebrated on June 30 every year. Know the history and significance of this day and also have a look at some cool quotes to share with your loved ones.

Social media is something that has now become an indispensable part of our lives. It is the first thing we check when we wake up in the morning and the last thing we see before calling it a day. We use it to keep a track of the life of our peers, to follow celebrities and to also post various updates of our lives.

World Social Media Day is celebrated on June 30 every year. It is observed to highlight the popularity of social media apps and their effectiveness in communicating with others. Read on to know the history and significance of this day.

History

World Social Media Day was first celebrated by Mashable on 30 June 2010. The very first social media platform, Sixdegrees, was launched in 1997 and was founded by Andrew Weinreich. This website enabled its users to share their profiles, list their friends and post bulletin boards and school affiliations.

Significance

Social media is a great way to connect with people from all over the world. It helps in building relationships, bridging gaps and easily sharing your life with people. It is also a great way to meet new people and expand your network.

Have a look at some quotes and messages that you can share with your friends and family members on World Social Media Day.

Let us thank Social Media who keeps us in touch with friends and family who are far away. Happy Social Media Day!

“We’re living at a time when attention is the new currency. Those who insert themselves into as many channels as possible look set to capture the most value. ”-Pete Cashmore, Founder of mashable.com

“Privacy is dead, and social media hold the smoking gun.”-Pete Cashmore, Mashable CEO

“The first rule of social media is that everything changes all the time. What won’t change is the community’s desire to network.” -Kami Huyse

“By not tweeting you’re tweeting. You’re sending a message.”-Anonymous

“Activate your fans, don’t just collect them like baseball cards.”-Jay Baer, Convince & Convert

“If you make customers unhappy in the physical world, they might each tell 6 friends. If you make customers unhappy on the Internet, they can each tell 6,000 friends.”-Jeff Bezos, CEO at Amazon.com

