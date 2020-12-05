World Soil Day 2020: How to celebrate the day and its theme and significance

World Soil Day is celebrated on December 5 to make people aware of the importance of soil on the Earth and encourage them to take initiatives for its protection. So, here’s how to celebrate the day.

World Soil Day is celebrated on December 5 to recognise and be thankful for this natural resource, which plays the most major role in producing food. There has been an increase globally in soil degradation which makes it more important to celebrate the day.

Celebration of this day will make people aware of it and they will put efforts to save the quality of the soil for the plants. So, here’s how can you celebrate World Soil Day.

World Soil Day 2020: Tips to celebrate the day:

1.This day is the best time to take your kids or school children to a garden and teach them about how to prepare the soil in the off-season. This will help the soil for planting in the spring season.

2.You can arrange a composting program where people including kids can learn about the composting process with sustainable waste. This will be helpful to take care of the soil and waste management as well.

3.Learn about soil science and its other uses and talk about these things with others to let people know about it. They will get encouraged about soil and will take initiatives to protect it.

4.Another great way to celebrate World Soil Day is to plant trees on it. It will be an extra step for the sake of your environment.

Theme and significance of World Soil Day

World Soil Day 2020 theme is “Keep soil alive, protect soil biodiversity”. This theme is for taking an initiative to protect those living things that are working under the ground like bacteria, earthworms, etc.

This day lets people know how soil is important to protect the environment. So, it is important to protect it and celebrate the day.

