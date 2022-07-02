World Sports Journalists Day: 4 Tips for young people on navigating the sports journalist world

World Sports Journalist Day, which is celebrated annually on July 2nd, honours the remarkable work of the journalists who help spectators understand the sports world. Reporting that focuses on issues relating to any subject or topic related to sports is known as sports journalism. Every media organization needs it to function. Sports writers are employed by a variety of media outlets, including print, broadcast, and online. While some people enjoy playing sports and make it their career, others channel their passion for sports in a different way by becoming sports journalists and covering sports in their writing or reporting.

Here we bring you 4 tips for young people on navigating the sports journalist world.

1. Discover your training base

To enter the field of journalism, you must first locate the training ground. In India, earning a journalism bachelor's degree before specializing in sports journalism through a postgraduate, postgraduate diploma, or certificate programme is the best path to a job in the field. It’s not necessary you’ll get your first break through a renowned media channel, so don’t stop looking for opportunities.

2. Embrace your passion

You're generally happy when you live your passion. You feel more content with yourself and the choices you make since you aren't burdened by the typical stressors associated with not doing what you love. However, the market for sports journalism is competitive. You must be passionate about a certain sport or subject if you want to stand out; extra points if few other people share your enthusiasm.

3. Practice

The fact that we can never stop learning is one of life's greatest blessings. We can always adopt new strategies and develop new talents. Being a successful sports journalist requires a lot of reading, writing, respect for your work, and reviewing.

4. Consider novel ideas for your story

Simply said, thinking outside the box is being open to new approaches and strategies for achieving your intended story arc. Every day, sports editors get a tonne of pitches. You must be daring, creative, and persuasive when making your pitch.

There isn't a quick method to enter into the sports news industry, but there are ways to set yourself up for success, and considering these aforementioned steps are few amongst those.

