World Suicide Prevention Day 2020: Know its theme and initiatives to take amid COVID 19

World Suicide Prevention Day is an awareness day that’s observed on September 10. This day is aimed to provide commitment and action to prevent suicide all over the world through various activities. It also helps to raise awareness amongst people to protect their loved ones from suicide and help them deal with mental disorders. This day was first observed in 2003 by the collaboration of the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH).

In 2011, almost 40 countries arranged different events to increase awareness on this day. According to studies, mental illnesses like depression, schizophrenia, OCD, anxiety disorder, insomnia have a higher suicide rate.

World Suicide Prevention Day Theme 2020

The theme of Suicide Prevention Day:

Every year, a different theme is decided on World Suicide Prevention Day. The aim of the theme is to focus on a specific aspect of suicide. World Suicide Prevention Day Theme 2020 is “working together to prevent suicide”. It was also the theme of World Suicide Prevention Day 2019. This theme aims to make suicide prevention more effective globally.

The theme of 2003 was “suicide can be prevented”, and in 2012, it was “suicide prevention across the globe: strengthening protective factors and instilling hope”. Suicide prevention day theme of 2016 was “connect, communicate, care”.

These themes each year focus on a specific aspect to strengthen it.

What can we do on World Suicide Prevention Day amid COVID 19?

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, we cannot go outside and participate in any event on this day. But still, we can spread awareness being at home digitally. Social media is there so we can utilise it for World Suicide Prevention Day 2020. You can talk about suicide prevention on your social media profile using #WorldSuicidePreventionDay. You can also talk about it with people you know; this way you can connect with others and communicate with them.

