World Teacher's Day 2022: 5 Lessons we learn from college teachers that last us our whole lives

A teacher plays significant and myriad roles in nurturing our minds and guiding us throughout life while showing us the path towards what’s right and wrong. World Teacher’s day or International Teachers’ Day is celebrated every 5th of October to honour our valuable teachers and pay respect to their special contributions to the life of their students. This day is the mutual initiative of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), International Labour Organisation (ILO) and Education International and further focuses on the status of teachers and paying heed to everything right from responsibilities of teachers to additional education and recruitment and teaching conditions. Teachers are undoubtedly the superb mentors who not only impart education and instil confidence in us but also prepare us to manage the ups and downs of life. While a teacher makes us learn a plethora of things that we can’t even count on, here are the 5 key lessons from the valuable teachings that we gain from college teachers that last us our whole lives. Never be scared to commit mistakes

A teacher will never leave training until we reach perfection! No matter, how many mistakes we commit, they will still be the same, never lose hope and always makes us remind that it is alright to do faults as it is one of the best ways to learn. It’s the human tendency to make mistakes and teachers will anyway walk with us and contribute considerably towards grooming the personal development of their students. Teachers taught us mistakes assist in discovering the correct path and it serves as outstanding opportunities to learn.

Never give up As kids, we can easily get affected by hardships or failures. But while growing up as teens, our teachers make us get through the reality of life and tell us that the world is full of uncertainties and in future, there might be chances that we can throw or wash away from selfish acts, cruelty and fake projections of other beings. They prepare us for such instances and motivate us to stay strong, never give up and instead fight back with compassion and strength. Stay true to yourself One of the best teachings our teachers convey to us is that no matter how tough the situation is, always be honest with yourself. This further aid in making us aware of the true self while prepping us to take necessary actions to ensure the condition is tackled with significant engagement.