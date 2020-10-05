World Teachers’ Day: 6 great personalities who motivated us to be a better person in life

World Teachers’ Day is annually celebrated on October 5. So, on this day, let’s remember some great personalities of the world who always taught us to get more success in life, be a leader and be a better person.

World Teachers’ Day or International Teachers’ Day is annually celebrated globally in October 5. This day is all about appreciating the teachers who help us to be a good person in life and find the right path to success.

Along with our teachers, we should also remember all of them today who have taught us something in life in different ways. They all inspire and motivate us to be a better person and make this world a better place to live together. So, on this World Teachers’ Day, let’s remember some of our popular leaders who inspired and taught something in life.

World Teachers’ Day 2020: Top lessons who can get from our world leaders.

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“Life loses all its interests if there is no struggle- if there are no risks to be taken.” These inspiring words from Subhash Chandra Bose taught us to take risks always in life. Because without risks or struggle you cannot bring any change or success in your life.

Rabindranath Tagore

Tagore said, “let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers, but to be fearless in facing them”. We tend to get comfortable with our regular life which makes us scared of changes. But we need to keep trying for new things to get better opportunities as the discomfort is our new comfort zone.

Nelson Mandela

He taught us that we all deserve to have respect and dignity for being equal. For being a better person or a leader, we should treat all people with respect and dignity, because all people are great irrespective of their race, class and gender.

Mahatma Gandhi

The Father of India said that we must be the change that we wish to see in the world. If you don’t like anything about your society or the world, then take some initiatives to change it rather than complaining about it.

Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs taught us that we should not be afraid to be different. According to Jobs, to be a leader, you need to be different because the same old concept will never bring success.

Oprah Winfrey

Winfrey inspires us by saying that that life we want begins by embracing the life we have. It means we have to accept and appreciate our present life without hoping for more in future. Because we have more special things in our present that we may miss to notice.

