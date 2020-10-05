World Teachers' Day: List of movies you can watch to celebrate the special day at home

There’s nothing better than watching an inspiring movie that reflects the bond between a student and teacher relationship and there’s no better day than today as we celebrate World Teachers' Day 2020. Here’s a list of some compelling movies to watch if you are missing your teacher.

Feeling nostalgic and missing school days? Movies kind of have that touch to take you back into a time period and evoke a sense of feelings and emotions that you can relate to. This World Teachers' Day, we give you a list of movies to watch that will take you back to your school days and make you want to call your teacher and thank them for encouraging you to achieve your truest potential.

Let us try to remember the encouraging words, the patience and the trust your teacher showed you through your teen years and thus, shaping you into the person that you are today. If there’s anyone who you need to thank for your accomplishments today then they are your teachers who supported you throughout. They are the ones who are your mentors for life and this day is for them. Let’s look at some of the movies you can watch to recreate those memories.

1. Hichki

The protagonist is a female lead played by Rani Mukerji who is a teacher suffering from Tourette Syndrome yet following her passion to become a teacher. This is a heartfelt movie that will inspire you to never give up on your dreams and finding perfections even in an otherwise flawed world.

2. Taare Zameen Par

This movie is sure to tear up your eyes and make you feel nostalgic, especially for boarding school kids. Ishaan, who is a dyslexic kid, is sent off to a boarding school where he faces several challenges being a dyslexic kid, but under the guidance of a good teacher, his weaknesses become his greatest strength.

3. 3 Idiots

The plot of this movie is loosely based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel name 5 Point Someone. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, this movie focuses on the friendship of 3 young students pursuing engineering from a top college and the difficulties they face. The beautiful displayed friendship between the 3 students and the bond between their college director is what makes this movie unique and evergreen.

