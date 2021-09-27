World Tourism Day 2021: History, theme and significance

World Tourism Day is observed on September 27 every year to promote the importance of tourism as a tool for global development and raising cultural awareness. This day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Statutes of the Organization in 1970, which led to the establishment of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) five years later in 1975.

The UNWTO is responsible for raising awareness about sustainable and universally accessible tourism. Read on to know the history and significance of this day and the theme for this year.

History:

It was on this day that a special assembly was held in Mexico City by the International Union of Official Travel Organisation (IUOTO), wherein the Statutes of the UNWTO were adopted in 1970. The UNWTO was founded five years later. In 1979, it was decided by the UNWTO that World Tourism Day will be celebrated on September 27. The first celebration of this day took place on September 27, 1980.

Theme:

The theme for World Tourism Day this year is “Tourism for Inclusive Growth”. This theme focuses on the need to help those associated with the tourism sector. It aims to build back this sector that was severely affected due to the pandemic and the travel restrictions that followed.

Significance:

Tourism is a great way to promote the cultural values of a place and also plays a very important role in managing the economy. It is one of the main sources of income for many countries and also creates several employment opportunities. Owing to the pandemic and the travel restrictions, the tourism sector was affected badly. But now, as places have started to open up, the tourism sector is preparing itself for a hopeful future.

