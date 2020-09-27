World Tourism Day: Precautions to take for a safe journey amid COVID 19

World Tourism Day is observed annually on September 26 to increase awareness about the importance and effects of tourism in the world. So, here are some precautions you should take for a safe travel post quarantine.

World Tourism Day is designated on September 26 which was chosen in 1970 and from 1980 the United Nations World Tourism Organization started to celebrate the day as an international observance. This day is observed to raise awareness about the importance of tourism and its effect on social, cultural, political and economic values globally.

Due to COVID-19, the entire tourism sector has been damaged a lot. There has been a travel ban worldwide and things have also been changed a lot with the “New Normal”. So, if you want to go for a post-quarantine vacation then always take extra precautions to be safe from coronavirus. So, here are some precaution tips to follow for travelling safely amid the pandemic.

World Tourism Day 2020: Precautions to take for a safe travel post-quarantine.

1.First, make a list of the things that you have to carry for your safe travel. Hand sanitiser, disinfectant wipes, tissues, face masks, hair cap, face shield etc. are the things that have to be in your travel bag. So, make a list of all of them so that you don’t forget anything.

2.Be mindful about what you touch. A device, surfaces, ATMs, escalator, lift buttons etc. are the places that you may touch the most. Use a generous amount of sanitiser right after touching any surfaces and make sure you don’t touch your face at all.

3.Minimise your human contact and use technology and automation as much as possible. Get the boarding pass from the machine and sanitise your hand then. For food outlets, remember to avoid touching surfaces. And always do online transactions for payment.

4.When you travel by flight, try to opt for a window seat. According to experts, to avoid germs in the plane it’s best to sit at a window seat.

5.Wipe your surroundings in the flight with a disinfectant wipe like your seat, tray table, armrest, seat flap etc. These are the places where respiratory droplets can still remain alive.

6.Don’t drink water in the flight as the airplane water tank is not always clean. 7.Lastly, don’t always think that you have to protect yourself from others. People also need to be safe around you. So, if you are feeling sick then stay at home. This is how you can prevent the virus from spreading. Also Read: World Tourism Day: Here’s why fueling your wanderlust is good for your health

Share your comment ×