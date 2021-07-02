World UFO Day 2021: Here’s everything you need to know about this day

World UFO Day is observed on July 2 each year. Read on to know the history and significance of this day and some fascinating facts about UFOs.

Celebrated on July 2 every year, World UFO Day acknowledges the existence of UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects). This day spreads awareness about UFOs.

People celebrate this day by watching the skies together for UFOs. It is said that earlier, this day was celebrated on June 24, but later, July 2 July was officially declared as World UFO Day. Read on to know more about this day.

What exactly is a UFO?

UFO stands for Unidentified Flying Object. This name was given as these objects couldn’t be immediately explained or identified. This term is often used for extraterrestrial spaceships.

History:

An organization known as World UFO Day Organisation (WUFODO) decided to observe World UFO Day on July 2, in the year 2001. Since on this day, UFO enthusiasts gathered around to show evidence of possible extraterrestrial life.

Significance:

This day is celebrated by UFO enthusiasts all over the world who dedicate their life looking for evidence for the existence of UFOs and extraterrestrial life. People plan theme parties, hold discussions and watch the sky for UFOs.

Some interesting facts about UFOs:

One of the most well-known apparent UFO sightings took place in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. Rancher W.W. Brazel found strange debris on his property in Lincoln County that he believed could be from a flying saucer. Later however it was revealed in 1994 that the debris belonged to a surveillance device that was part of a hitherto classified operation, “Project Mogul”.

With regard to UFO sightings in India, one of the more recent sightings was reported in 2014 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. In 2013, several UFO sightings were reported along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). However, later it was stated by researchers that these UFOs were in fact, planets Jupiter and Venus!

