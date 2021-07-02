World UFO Day: 5 famous UFO sightings around the world

July 2 is marked with World UFO Day. Ever since the first UFO sighting was recorded, t led to various conspiracies about the existence of aliens. Here are 5 territories with the most significant UFO sightings that were recorded.

For those who believe in the existence of aliens, this day is special as it is observed as World UFO Day. Several conspiracy theories have been making the round for decades now about the existence of a parallel universe and aliens. But first, let us understand what are UFOs.

UFOs are Unidentified Flying Objects that are witnessed in the sky on planet Earth from time to time for reasons that are still unknown. These flying objects are not an aeroplane or private jet, they are oval in shape most of the time, dark in colour and seem like a tiny dot flying at a high speed in the sky. Many theories have linked these flyings objects to extraterrestrial beings or aliens.

The first incident that led to varied conspiracy theories was the Roswell incident of 1947 and towards the beginning of the 20th century, over 9 unusual objects were spotted in the sky of Washington on June 24. These flying saucers look like a large flat disk that could be linked to an alien spacecraft.

Here are some places where significant UFO sightings have been reported.

Washington’s Mount Rainier

Pilot Kenneth Arnold while flying his small aircraft on June 24, 1947, witnessed nine blue glowing objects that were flying at a very high speed in a V formation. He described it to look like a flying saucer over water. His claims were seen as non-credible by the government saying he was hallucinating. Just a few weeks later, the Roswell sighting occurred.

New Mexico

It is known to be one of the greatest UFO sightings ever. In summer 1947, rancher William discovered mysterious debris in one of the New Mexico pastures that comprised metallic rods, chunks of plastic and unusual scrap material. Since then there have been theories that the material was extraterrestrial.

Lubbock, Texas

In 1951, while enjoying a pleasant evening in the outdoor of Lubbock, three professors witnessed a spectacle of lights flying above them at a high speed in the sky. Over the course of the next few weeks, dozen reported a similar sighting.

Levelland, Texas

Dozens of citizens from Levelland reported seeing a rocket and unusual lights in the sky. Soon after, the engines in their car died and lights went out. There is a scene in the movie, Close Encounters of the Third Kind that is majorly inspired by this real-life incident that took in 1957.

Tehran, Iran

In September 1976, an incident in Tehran was reported by several citizens claiming that they saw a bright white light in the sky. Soon after, an F-4 fighter jet was sent out to investigate. As the fighter jet neared the unusual object, it got a radar lock and when the pilot prepared to fight back, he experienced malfunctions with the instruments.

Also Read: World UFO Day 2021: Here’s everything you need to know about this day

Share your comment ×