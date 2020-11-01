World Vegan Day 2020: How can turning Vegan save our environment?

World Veganism Day is observed each year on November 1 to encourage people to turn vegan. So, here’s how veganism can save our environment.

World Vegan Day is an annual event celebrated by vegans globally on November 1. This day was first observed by Louise Wallis in 1994. This day is observed to make people concerned about the benefits of being vegan and its positive effects on the environment.

Veganism is currently in trend all around the world and people have also reported seeing positive changes in their health. But veganism can also be beneficial to protect our environment. Here’s how.

World Vegan Day 2020: Ways veganism can protect our environment:

Water conservation

Millions of people suffer from not having enough access to clean and pure water. But vegetation conserves more water which can be beneficial to us, it has been observed that it requires 100 to 200 times less water to raise a plant than to raise animals. So, eventually, it’s saving more water.

Cleans soil

Each year many regions with fauna get damaged due to deforestation for water pollution and damaged and weak soil. But raising different species of plants can nourish the soil and make it stronger.

Less energy consumption

It requires a lot of energy to raise animals. A huge portion of plant-based foods is cultivated to feed them. The meat products are also needed to be stored, refrigerated and shipped properly. On the other hand, plant-based foods can be raised with less energy.

Air purification

Plants purify the air making the environment a better place to live. So, the more plants will be there the better it’s for nature.

Vegan diet makes you healthy

By a vegan diet, you get all important nutrients in the right proportion which make you healthier. It reduces the risk of many chronic health issues.

