World Water Day 2021: HERE are 8 ways to prevent water wastage and save it

World Water Day is observed annually on March 22 to raise awareness about the importance of water amongst people. This day was first established by the United Nations. Water is the most important element of our life, but this can be in a huge crisis if it is not managed properly. So, here are 8 ways to save water daily for our own good.

1.Always check your toilet for any kind of leakage. If there is a leakage, then fix it right away to prevent the wastage of water.

2.Never use your toilet to dispose cigarettes. The cigarette butt or ashes can damage almost 5 to 7 gallons of water. So, use an ashtray and not your toilet.

3.While using soap or shampoo, put your shower off. This will help to save a lot of water. When it is done, then put on the shower to rinse it off.

4.You can also install water-saving showerheads to restrict the flow of the water to a limit and prevent water wastage.

5.Turn off the water tap while brushing your teeth or shaving. Most of us generally do this which wastes a lot of water. So, next time, turn the tap off and brush your teeth.

6.If you have a dishwasher, then only use it when it fully loads because a dishwasher almost uses 25 gallons of water each time. So, to limit the wastage of water, you can restrict its usage. Only use it when it is full. And this goes the same for the washing machine as well.

7.If you need to wash dishes on your own, then don’t put the water tap running while washing the dishes. Put it off and only turn it on when you need to rinse the dishes.

8.Don't water your lawn very frequently as it needs a lot of water. Do it when your lawn truly needs it. These are the small ways in which you can save wastage of water to some extent. However, try to be cautious always so that you can notice the water wastage and stop it immediately.

