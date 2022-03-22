World Water Day: 5 Creative ways to reuse cooking water

Water is frequently squandered in ways that we are unaware of, and much of it happens in the kitchen as we cook. While preparing a delicious dinner is a great way to satisfy your taste senses, it also consumes and wastes a lot of water. But, aside from having a plumber fix leaky taps, a kitchen that consumes a lot of water has the potential to save a lot of it. In fact, the water that most of us assume has only one purpose (to go down the drain) may be used in a variety of ways that are both sustainable and profitable.

So, here we suggest 5 creative ways to reuse cooking water in your kitchen space.

1. Irrigate your plants with pasta or pulses and vegetable water

When you soak pulses, grains, or wash pasta or dal before cooking, you squander the majority of the water in your kitchen. Although the water is not tainted, about a vessel full of water is poured down the drain. Your plants will thrive in the chilly water. Rather than straining the water into the sink, strain it in your garden. You will save not only water but also time spent watering plants.

2. Water from old bottles and glasses can be reused

It's all too easy to leave half-empty water bottles in cars or rush out of your house without drinking a glass of water. Use this perfectly useable water to wash dishes, clean furniture, or water plants instead of dumping it in the sink when you find them.

3. Reuse excess drinking water

Many of us waste drinking water in our homes, even if accidentally. We frequently empty half-filled water bottles and glasses, only to refill them with fresh water. Several litres of water are wasted over time as a result of this regular practise of ours. Empty your half-filled bottle or glass over a plant or use it to wash utensils or other household things as a habit.

4. Use a damp cloth to mop the floor

If you spill anything in the kitchen, as we all do from time to time, a damp cloth will be far more effective than wiping the entire floor. If you don't let the spill set in, you'll be able to get it out with less water. Similarly, soak hard cookware and utensils in a little water ahead of time rather than wasting water later trying to get the stains out.

5. Install a greywater collection system

Installing a greywater system will help you save water and money on your utility bills while also giving important nutrients to your grass and garden. Greywater differs from blackwater in that it may contain residuals from its initial use such as dirt, hair, grease, and other contaminants, but they are not dangerous to the environment and the water can be reused in some applications.

So, there you have it, 5 distinct methods for repurposing cooking water in your home. Some of these solutions are interchangeable. However, it's important to remember that cooking water can be reused in a variety of ways.

