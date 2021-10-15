World White Cane Day 2021: History, date and significance

World White Cane Day 2021 is observed on October 15 to throw light on the importance of white canes for blind people. This day is dedicated to all those blind people who actively participate in the society. This day celebrates the achievements of people who gained success despite their physical limitation, that is the inability to see things.

This day is also known as White Cane Safety Day. This day was also named as Blind Americans Equality Day in 2011 by then US President Barack Obama. Know the history and significance of this day below.

Date

World White Cane Day is celebrated on October 15 every year. This day initially started as a day of national observance in the United States of America but has now become a globally recognised day.

History

World White Cane Day or White Cane Safety Day was first celebrated in 1964 in the United States by President Lyndon B Johnson. The white cane symbolises the visually impaired people all over the world and is also chosen as the symbol to throw light on their victory against this physical limitation. In the 1960s, the National Federation of the Blind started fighting for the rights of visually impaired people and took the initiative to train them with the help of the white cane.

Significance

This day celebrates the achievements of visually impaired people and recognises the importance of the white cane for them. The white cane is a tool that helps them to lead a normal life independently and with their head held high. It also helps other people to recognise and identify blind people and be more careful.

