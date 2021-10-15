Worry and anxiety are on the cards for 3 zodiac signs today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Zodiac signs Aries, Leo and Virgo are likely to stay anxious today. Read the daily horoscope of these 3 zodiac signs to know more.

Have a look at what the stars have in store for these 3 zodiac signs as shared by Kalashanti Jyotish. Check out the daily horoscope for Aries, Leo and Virgo for October 15, 2021.

Aries today’s horoscope

Aries sign people will be very persuasive and dynamic on the work front. Something nagging may be hard to ignore and will keep you slightly anxious. You must be careful while doing your official work and signing papers. You will enjoy some of the material pleasures including exotic food and drinks. Be cautious while indulging as your stomach may not be in a good form. Do not waste your time in resolving others’ issues.

Leo today’s horoscope

Leo sign people need to review their financial situation before setting on a shopping spree or making inconsiderate expenses. You may remain worried about a dear person throughout the day. Wholesalers may become the champion of a lost cause or a deal if they don’t curb their outspoken ways. Do not assume that you know it all and will win all arguments. Your offspring may save enough to get property scenes in order. Be warm and affectionate towards your spouse.

Virgo today’s horoscope

Virgo sign people will be in great demand at work today as their skills and efficiency will be needed in a major way. You will surely make a profit in your ventures and achieve financial security. You need to balance between professional commitment and your role in your child’s life. Your absence may lead to some problems. Do not speak harshly while talking to your friends or siblings. You may ruin your mental well-being by coming under pessimistic thoughts.

