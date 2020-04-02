WORST 4 zodiac signs who are not good at managing MONEY

Being thrifty and managing money is a totally different thing which is why here are the best 4 zodiac signs who are not the best at doing that! Find out

As much as people like to deny it, it’s money that determines the kind of life we live. While some are known to be thrifty, others are great at managing their money. It’s not like they do not indulge in ‘retail therapy’ but, they have a way to get around their expenses. However, then there are people who’d rather spend everything than have a secure back account. So, here we have the top 4 signs ranked by astrology who never knows the right ways to manage money.

SAGITTARIUS

As much as Sagis like to wander, and travel the world, spending money is like a sport to them. They are very determined and focused which is why they know that they have to earn really hard to earn that bread. However, when it comes to spending, they will not mind blowing it up all to ashes. They believe in making life experiences than letting the money accumulate dust in their bank accounts.

PISCES

When it comes to Pisces, they are quite the opposite of Sagis. They are very giving souls. So, when they spot someone in trouble, they’d literally empty their bank outs to help them out. They invest in good deeds more than a good set of clothes. However, the problem starts when Pisces does not know when to stop.

AQUARIUS

Aquarius’ know all the right ways to save money. But, once they have a reasonable amount in their bank accounts they will not think twice before getting their devices updated or going on a long vacation even though they have just done all of those things. Their expenses and savings are not consistent which is why all that spending comes bitting their rear ends later.

LEO

Leo is usually careful when it comes to spending. However, we all know that they love the limelight. So, when it comes to gifting people something, they will make sure it is the best thing ever. They lose control when it comes to treating their close ones which is why when everything comes crashing down, they’d treat themselves to a spa day.

