Would you like to continue working from home post the lockdown? VOTE BELOW

The Coronavirus pandemic has left humans confined within their homes. The highly contagious virus has put man's lifestyle to a standstill. Shops, showrooms, malls, cinema theatres, and offices have been shut until further notice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a complete lockdown across the nation till April 14. All schools, shops and offices have put their shutters down. The unemployed are still without work and the office going people have been given work from home.

While Work from home is a boon to many, it is also a bane for extroverts who like going out. Some may think that work from home is all fun and games but for some, it is extremely difficult and mundane. Corporate executives might feel the joy of sitting back in their pyjamas while they work on the laptop and crack a big deal, while some others may find it difficult to concentrate on work with sounds of vessels from the kitchen echoing through the walls.

Some might cuddle up in a blanket and take short breaks between work, others might just feel sleepy sitting in front of their laptop screens. A few people are making the most of their time during the quarantine. Work from home seems like their happy place, while some others are waiting to get back to office after the lockdown is lifted. Pinkvilla presents to you, a poll to find out how many of you would like to continue working from home after the lockdown and how many of you are keeping your office formals ironed already because you can't wait to get back to office? Vote below and let us know.

