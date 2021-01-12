This year celebrate the festival of Lohri at home with these 5 FUN and EXCITING ideas

This Lohri, celebrate the festival safely at home with your loved ones, with huge fervour and enthusiasm in these 5 fun and easy ways.

Lohri is just around the corner. It is a famous harvest festival which is celebrated with huge fervour in parts of northern India. This festival marks the end of the winter season and the beginning of the harvest season for farmers. On this day, people gather around a bonfire and throw jaggery, popcorn, sesame seeds, etc. into the fire.

It is mainly a community festival which is celebrated with friends, family and relatives. But with the current restrictions on large social gatherings still intact, this year’s Lohri might be a little different. You can, however, celebrate this festival at home with the same enthusiasm and joy in these 5 simple ways.

Light a bonfire

The quintessential thing to do on Lohri is to light up a bonfire. If you have a garden or a backyard, you can easily light up one in that area. However, if you live in a flat, you can always buy an iron vessel known as a tasla or a havan-kund and light up a small fire in there with some old newspapers.

Have an authentic Punjabi meal

Lohri is essentially a Punjabi festival, so why not spend this Lohri by pampering your tastebuds with a traditional Punjabi meal, Makki di roti and Sarson da saag! This meal is incredibly delicious and is best for this chilly weather.

Spend quality time with your family

Every festival allows you to spend some much-needed quality time with your loved ones. So spend this day with your family members by decorating your home with flowers and cooking traditional and wholesome meals with them.

Fly a kite

Kite flying is a fun and interesting way to spend the festival at home with your family and close friends. If you don’t know how to fly a kite, then learn it from your friends or parents and spend this Lohri by indulging in a kite fight with them!

Dance and sing

Lohri celebrations are incomplete without dhol and bhangra! So light up that bonfire and spend a musical evening with your loved ones by singing Lohri special songs and dancing around the bonfire.

