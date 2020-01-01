Yearly Horoscope 2020: Aries, Leo, Virgo: Look at what’s in store for you based on your zodiac sign

Horoscope 2020 Predictions: Aries, Tauras, Gemini, Cancer: As we say bid adieu to 2019 and say aloha to a whole new decade, read below to know the astrology predictions for next year, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

The Jupitarian infuses an excellent year to consolidate the position in your job or profession. Financially your anticipated target appears to be completed by September. The part of the year bring harmony between you & your beloved. Towards your birthday things will heat up and exciting opportunities come your way.

PEAK PERIOD: April offers you the opportunity to hit your peak.

ASTRO-ADVICE Arrogance and pride will not be rewarded.

DAYS FOR PRAYERS/ DONATION/ MEETINGS: Tuesday & Sunday.

LOVE TIP: It is important to do something substantial to cement the bond.

Taurus

Sun is situated in his own sign which gives you a new vision. A progressive year, with several new opportunities to improve your financial position. Yet if you get your timing right, you will finish the year on the top. Home and family life would see ups & downs especially in June-July. Property matters are favoured during Oct-Nov. A long pending litigation will be resolved amicably. You might finally tie the knot with someone you love.

PEAK PERIOD: SEPTEMBER gives you best moments to shine.

ASTRO-ADVICE Do what is right and watch your best interest.

DAYS FOR PRAYERS/ DONATION/ MEETINGS: Monday & Saturday.

LOVE TIP: It is best to let a mutual understanding develop and stability prevail before committing.

Gemini January 2020 Month Horoscope

Venus & Mercury spin gracious influence in your personal relationship. A year for hard work and gradual progress. Health wise, you still need to be careful. October-November ushers in emotional contentment and opportunity. You will emerge victor with an increase in prestige and money. Partnership is vital but this year you will be struggling to stand on your feet.

PEAK PERIOD: You will be in top form in August.

ASTRO-ADVICE Tried and tested ways may be the best.

DAYS FOR PRAYERS/ DONATION/ MEETINGS: Wednesday & Friday.

LOVE TIP: Peoples who secretly in love must muster courage and shed inhibitions to express romantic front

Cancer

Mercury-Sun combination brings love and romance back in New Year. A bit of see-saw but no one can prevent you from achieving your aim in 2012. An error made long ago could also be re-dressed in mid-year. Expenses will be high for a worthy cause during August-Sept. however, you’ll lay the foundation of future wealth. Promotions come your way in the end.

PEAK PERIOD: Early, March brings the biggest surprises.

ASTRO-ADVICE You will be happier if you retain the fruit of your hard work.

DAYS FOR PRAYERS/ DONATION/ MEETINGS: Tuesday & Wednesday.

LOVE TIP: Don’t take your partner for granted

Leo

This year is a sea-saw for you – like the waxing and waning of the Moon. You are heading for a welcome boost to your income by October. You will be in top form in November. Early December brings the biggest prizes. All your relationships will be changing fast in February. In love? Passionate Venus occupies friendly position in April, indicating emotional bond.

PEAK PERIOD: HIGH summer brings a major personal turning point.

ASTRO-ADVICE Do not fall into the trap of finding a member of opposite sex.

DAYS FOR PRAYERS/ DONATION/ MEETINGS: Thursday & Saturday.

LOVE TIP: Wedded couples may seek togetherness in a cozy corner

Virgo

Excellent Venus full of light lotus blossoms and greet you on New Year. This is more a year of consolidation than achievement. Don't be drawn into an emotional competition in June-July. Do not be argumentative in the month of August. Singles? There are chances of wedding bells to ring. Take risk and explore new options. Dramatic career changes, global travel is foreseen in youngest Scorpions.

PEAK PERIOD: NOVEMBER swings the way for fulfillment of desire.

ASTRO-ADVICE Do not play into the hands of a shrewed set of colleagues.

DAYS FOR PRAYERS/ DONATION/ MEETINGS: Thursday & Saturday.

Love Tip: Be prompt in nurturing love with care and understanding

Libra

Moon combine Venus blesses you a bright and cheerful start to the year. You will have new responsibilities in July and August. Do what is right and watch your best interests. Money, however, will still be a little short for the month of November. Personal relationships are full of deep feelings. You need to make some hard decisions which could change your priorities.

PEAK PERIOD: SEPTEMBER finds you romantically content.

ASTRO-ADVICE Use your judgments and be firm in extracting a commitment.

DAYS FOR PRAYERS/ DONATION/ MEETINGS: Monday &Wednesday.

LOVE TIP: Mutual attraction and chemistry brings you closer

Scorpio

Your environment for 2020 is good, so a lot of lucky breaks could come your way. A major wish of yours will be fulfilled. Do not cogitate too much & leave things up to God. Ill health of someone in the family will make anxious. Those working on a sensitive position should be careful in November. Money could be chief concern after August; so cut back expenses.

PEAK PERIOD: MAY is your high point you will be irrepressible.

ASTRO-ADVICE Do not leave things up to chance.

DAYS FOR PRAYERS/ DONATION/ MEETINGS: Tuesday & Sunday.

LOVE TIP: Success in love life will depend upon your attitude.

Sagittarius

The year brings a sea change which will give you satisfaction. Post June 25, there will be definite scope to take initiative and embark on one two remarkable escapades. You may associate with a celebrity and bask in reflected glory. You need to make some hard decisions in November. Focus on relationship to solvage a tricky situation in September.

PEAK PERIOD: MARCH is magnificent month, so make the most of it.

ASTRO-ADVICE Do not allow yourself to be wound up by partners.

DAYS FOR PRAYERS/ DONATION/ MEETINGS: Thursday & Saturday.

LOVE TIP: Transparency in love helps in removing past misunderstandings.

Capricorn

Your own lord Saturn inspires you to climb new heights in 2020. A small sum spent now will allow you to make big profits. Recent professional setbacks can easily be turned into triumph. Single Piscean may get married and enjoy marital bliss. Do not change job in October. The year improves as it progresses.

PEAK PERIOD: JANUARY and February bring an energy surge.

ASTRO-ADVICE Balance in all aspects is recommended.

DAYS FOR PRAYERS/ DONATION/ MEETINGS: Monday & Thursday.

LOVE TIP: Married couples can avoid marital problems by not allowing outside interference.

Aquarius

The Sun is in ascendant reveals a profitable year for property renovation, business and service matters. You are heading for a welcome boost to your income by March. In love? Either to tie the knot or move on. June is auspicious for starting new projects. Expect good news in November. Avoid long distance travel. Sign nothing straight away in the month of August.

PEAK PERIOD: Winter brings romantic delights.

ASTRO-ADVICE Be cautious in your action and speech in February.

DAYS FOR PRAYERS/ DONATION/ MEETINGS: Monday & Thursday.

LOVE TIP: Keeping urges under control will enhance the romance.

Pisces

Lord of your sign is situated in profitable position which reveals that love, money & everything turns out well in 2020. You are poised for a big take off in March. Heavy workload could keep you busy throughout the year. A good news from overseas is foreseen in the month of September. A job proposal or business offer from a relative may be worth considering in the mid year.

PEAK PERIOD: June-July brings a massive boost.

ASTRO-ADVICE Take limited risks with your capital.

DAYS FOR PRAYERS/ DONATION/ MEETINGS: Wednesday & Friday.

LOVE TIP: A positive and caring attitude heals old wounds in relationship and partnership.

