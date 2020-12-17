Yoga poses you can try to treat chronic lower back pain during pregnancy, explains yoga expert Akshar

Yoga can act as a remedy to cure all health diseases including your posture and body pain. During pregnancy, women tend to develop severe back pain causing a hindrance to their daily tasks. Yoga expert grandmaster Akshar is here to tell us about some yoga poses that can help relieve this lower back pain.

Yoga is a healthy way to exercise during pregnancy as it does not exert your body and relaxes all the sore muscles. It is essentially beneficial for all the expecting mothers to practice yoga to improve flexibility and balance in your body as you gain weight because of the baby.

Yoga expert grandmaster Akshar is here to reveal some of the yoga poses that can relieve the lower back pain during pregnancy. Check it out.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Lie on your stomach with palms placed under your shoulders. Keep your feet at a distance with toes on the ground. Inhale and then lift your head, shoulders and torso up at a 30 degree angle. Keep your navel down, your shoulders broad and head slightly raised upwards. Slowly exhale ad bring your torso down.

Dandasana

Keep your spine straight, and stretch your legs out ahead. You can point and flex your toes a few times. Engage and activate the muscles of your pelvis, thighs and calves. Keep both palms beside your hips on the floor and breathe with awareness.

Sukhasana

Sit in an upright position with both legs stretched out in Dandasana. Fold the left leg and tuck it inside the right thigh. Then, fold the right leg and tuck it inside the left thigh. Place your palms either in front of you or beside you. This will ensure that the weight does not fall on the lower back.

Shalabasana (Locust Pose)

Lie down flat on your stomach with your palms placed under your thighs. Slowly inhale completely (Purak), hold your breath (Kumbakh) and then lift your right leg up. Place your chin or forehead on the ground. Exhale and slowly release to repeat with the left leg.

Vajrasana - Thunderbolt pose

Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body. Lean forward and slowly drop your knees on your mat. Place your pelvis on your heels and point your toes outward. Here, your thighs should press your calf muscles. Keep your heels slightly apart from each other. Place your palms on your knees facing upward. Straighten your back and look forward. Hold this asana for a while.

