You will surely relate to these quotes if you love the colour pink

If there is one colour that makes everything beautiful it undoubtedly has to be the colour pink. Pink is the colour that is often associated with being girly. But these are nothing but gender stereotypes with which all of us have been brainwashed since childhood. Everyone is allowed to like or even love the colour pink! It is not necessary that we always associate pink with femininity.

So if you are someone who is always picking out things and decorative items in the colour pink, then you will surely relate to these quotes given below.

“I don’t think I will ever get tired of wearing pink.” – Emma Bunton

“I love a nice hot pink. I like thick lipstick, otherwise, it doesn’t look like you’re wearing any.” – Iris Apfel

“Think pink. But don’t wear it.” – Karl Lagerfeld

“Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously disturbed.” – Elle Woods

“Always have a pink Oxford shirt ready for days when you’re feeling run down.” – Michael Bastian

“Pink is my favourite colour. I used to say my favourite colour was black to be cool, but it is pink – all shades of pink. If I have an accessory, it is probably pink.” – Roxane Gay

“My fashion statement depends on my mood. I am more of a tomboy when dressing up, and I have never worn pink in my entire life.” – Lalaine

“I remember being mad about having pink and red shoes. I grew up envying other girls’ pink and red shoes.” – Miuccia Prada

“I gave to pink, the nerve of the red, a neon pink, an unreal pink.” – Elsa Schiaparelli

“Getting away from a white or light-coloured tuxedo shirt is always a little dangerous. Certain staples shouldn’t be mixed with. Light pink or blue is not bad, but again, you’re just breaking from a classic.” Paul Feig

