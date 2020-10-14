Is your boss a bully? 5 Signs to be sure about it

When you have to deal with a bullying boss, it becomes highly exhausting for you and toxic for the work environment. So, here are some sure shot signs that show your boss is a bully.

Workplace bullying problem is currently rising everywhere and people are getting affected by it mentally a lot. This disturbs and demotivates them to work or go to their office, as a result, their performance level starts to downgrade.

And when it comes to bullying, we cannot deny the role played by our seniors or our boss. They can often be the main reason for employees to get bullied constantly. And this becomes a regular scenario when your boss is actually a bully. But how to know if your boss is a bully?

Signs your boss is a bully:

Absurd deadline and pressure

A strict boss will definitely put deadlines and pressure you for work but will also understand general things. Their pressure will ultimately bring success in the work. But a bullying boss will give you unrealistic deadlines and pressure that will ultimately ruin the work quality and environment discouraging all employees.

Targeting one person

A strict boss will always be tough on everyone and motivate them to do better always. But a bully will always target few employees and belittle his or her opinions and ideas. They will always raise questions about their responsibilities.

Irrational

A strict boss, no matter how much pressure he puts, will always be fair to everyone and rational about the work process. But a bullying boss will be unfair to everyone and irrational about everything. It would be impossible to convince them about anything.

Trying to establish power

A strict boss will always work for the growth of the company. But a bullying boss will try to establish his power on everything. He will take more efforts in making employees understand his position rather than for the company’s growth.

Rumours and gossip

A strict boss is always an honest and hard-working employee, but a bullying boss can be quite dishonest. He spreads rumours and gossip in the workplace that creates problems later.

Remember

Working with a bullying boss is highly exhausting and it affects our mental peace. So, if you find it too hard then talk to a therapist about how to handle your bullying boss. Also Read: Hello Therapist: I am often embarrassed when my boss who is a woman gets angry at me; What should I do?

