Is your cat drooling excessively? THESE are the possible reasons

When cats drool unusually, there must be a problem with their health because they don’t drool much like dogs. So, here are some possible reasons for it.

Cats don’t drool like dogs and it sometimes even goes unnoticed. But if they do it excessively, then there is something serious happening to them. There are many reasons due to which cats drool. The reasons can be differentiated in three ways- pathological, irritation, emotional.

When cats drool a lot, a very small amount of saliva is there in it. But this is not normal at all. So, if you observe the same thing in your little fur baby, then talk to the vet immediately.

Reasons for cats to drool unusually:

Dental problems

This is one of the most common problems for cats to drool. When there are any dental or gum problems, then they drool to soothe the irritation. Almost 85 percent cats over three years of age have tooth and gum disease.

Respiratory conditions

Some cats develop viral respiratory conditions for which they have mouth ulcers. This causes increased saliva flow.

Trouble swallowing

If your cat has a bad taste in her or his mouth, then they will try to resist swallowing which will cause excess drooling in them.

Heatstroke

If your cat has been out in too much sun, then he or she may drool due to heatstroke. So, always have fresh water and proper shade for them so that they can take rest during the hot summer.

Stress

When your cat is panting, then he or she is stressed for some reason. There are high chances of them to drool excessively. This happens when you put them in the car or take them to the vet.

Organ disease

Liver or kidney diseases can cause excess drooling in cats. So, it is always advisable to take them for an annual checkup.

Poisonous plants

If your cat has mistakenly eaten any portion of some common plants like tulips, azaleas and chrysanthemums, then he or she may drool a lot.

