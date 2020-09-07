Is your cat sick? THESE tips will help you to take care of your ill feline

You need to be extra cautious with everything when your cat becomes sick. You have to take care of their health, their diet and need to contact your vet frequently for your furry friend. So, here’s how to take care of your sick cat.

When your cat becomes sick, it is your responsibility to take care of your feline and get them healed from the health issues. So, you have to be prepared with everything and have correct knowledge about how to take care of your sick cat.

It is highy recommended to talk to your vet before giving your cat any medicines or ointment.

Tips to take care of your sick cat:

Diarrhoea or upset tummy

Diarrhoea and upset tummy are two common issues among cats. If your cat has been vomiting for more than 24 hours and can’t have anything, then call your vet immediately. Give them one tsp of boiled chicken or white fish and check if the cat can tolerate it, then serve a little more after two hours. Keep your cat on this diet for a couple of days and then mix other foods. For cats with diarrhoea, don’t skip a meal and call your vet if it persists for more than two days.

Cat flu

Symptoms of cat flu are similar to that of a normal cold. They may get ulcers on their mouth and eyes also with a lot of discharge. Wipe the discharge with warm salt water and you can also use Olbas Oil in a vaporiser or on their bed.

Skin problems

Itchy patches are common in cats. Use cool salt water or ice pack on the itchy patches. Prevent your cats from licking their bodies. Skin problems are not life-threatening for your cats. Antibiotic treatments are there for this issue.

Do not force them to eat

Often, pets don’t want to eat anything due to emotional disturbances. But if it persists even after 24 hours, then talk to the vet. You can also warm their food to release the aroma and try some strong ingredient for the fragrance.

Medication

For applying the medications, ask the vet the correct way to do it.

Also Read: 10 Surprising myths and facts about cats and dogs that EVERY pet parent should know

Share your comment ×