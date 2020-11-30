THIS is your Christmas song based on your zodiac sign

If you are looking for Christmas songs and want to update your playlist to get into the spirit of the season, here is an idea for you. Simply look to the stars and let astrology do the talking as we pick out a Christmas song that is best suited for you based on your zodiac sign. Check it out.

It is that time of the year again when people across the world are at their happiest, love is in the air, everyone is jolly and ready for some merry in their lives. Christmas is one holiday that people love to celebrate and be part of globally. Children are eager to receive gifts from their parents as they make all the efforts to set up their house with Christmas decor and tree to bring in the festive cheer.

It is not only the Christmas tree that one needs to keep in mind while getting prepped for this festival but also holiday tunes that play a vital role to get us into the spirit of the season. Christmas songs are an equally important part of the festive ritual as is the Christmas tree. Here are some of the best Christmas songs that you should jam to based on your zodiac sign during this holiday season.

Aries - Underneath the tree

Sung by Kelly Clarkson, this song is apt for an Aries as they would love being dramatic and extra on the Christmas eve. This is the perfect Christmas jam for an Aries to play at a party.

Taurus - Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

This song is apt for a cosy evening under the blankets spent at home with family and friends, something that Taurians would love.

Gemini - Jingle Bell Rock

This fast and peppy rock version of Jingle Bell Rock is the ideal Christmas song for all the Gemini peeps to get grooving and start dancing.

Cancer - Last Christmas

Cancerians love being mellow and deep. This is the song that would hype them up on Christmas eve.

Leo - All I want for Christmas is you

Mariah Carey’s hit song and one of the most popular Christmas tracks of all time that is played every year on Christmas. It is the ideal song for a Leo as they would love the limelight throughout the Christmas eve while playing this hit track.

Virgo - Mistletoe

This is the Christmas song for a Virgo to play for their partner as an effort to make them feel special during the holiday season.

Libra - Christmas lights

Coldplay’s one of the most underrated songs, Christmas Lights is the perfect soothing track for a Libra to spend a cosy evening with their loved ones.

Scorpio - Baby it’s cold outside

This hidden track by Ariana Grande and Mac Miller is the perfect Christmas song for a Scorpio for an ideal Christmas evening with their loved ones.

Sagittarius - 8 Days of Christmas

The Destiny’s Child song is groovy and will get your feet tapping. Perfect for a Sagittarius to get them into the festive fever.

Capricorn - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas

A slow and melodious Christmas song, it is apt for the likes of a Capricorn and will get them in the mood for festive cheer.

Aquarius - Santa Tell Me

The Ariana Grande hit Santa Tell Me is perfect for an Aquarian to sing along with their fellow peers on the Christmas eve.

Pisces - Snowman

Pisces are deep, sentimental and seek emotions. This is an apt Christmas song to stir up these emotions and get the Pisces jamming.

