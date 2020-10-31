THIS is your favourite fragrance according to your zodiac sign

Fragrances and smelling good are as important as wearing lipstick, so is finding a fragrance that suits you and your traits according to your zodiac sign.

The whiff when you pass through someone, tells a lot about you and your personality. It also attracts attention. Smelling good boosts self-confidence and enhances the way you look and feel. It is something that is essential when dressing up or going out. Based on how you smell, people either will be attracted towards you or will get repulsed.

Whether it's a fruity, nutty or a floral fragrance, we are here to guide you and tell you what kind of fragrance you should use and that you will like according to your personality traits and likes and dislikes based on your zodiac sign.

Aries - Sandalwood and rose

People of this zodiac sign are dynamic, confident and impulsive. Fragrances like rose and sandalwood would suit them and would compliment their personality.

Taurus - Jasmine

Passionate and full of warmth, Taureans like gentle and sophisticated fragrances. Jasmine would reflect their earthiness and patience.

Gemini - Floral and Lemony

Floral and lemony scents are flirtatious as well as warm and exuberant. These fragrances would suit a Gemini-born person.

Cancer - Fruity and Oceanic

Slightly moody, but full of love and warmth, Cancerians have a mix of personality traits and fruity and oceanic scents would gel well with these traits.

Leo - Citrus

Leos have a strong and powerful personality and scents like citrus would balance out their personality and will add a touch of freshness and playfulness.

Virgo - Vanilla

A warm and an earthy scent like vanilla would suit the personality of Virgos who are sensitive, warm and caring.

Libra - Fruity and Floral

Librans want to strike the right balance always and are a blend of practicality and emotions. Fruity and floral fragrances would go with their mix of qualities.

Scorpio - Woody

They are mysterious and dynamic and like an aura of secrecy around them. Woody scents also exude a sense of mystery and intensity.

Sagittarius - Melon and Amber

Sagittarians are a breath of fresh air and are adventurous and sporty. Fragrances like amber and melon would enhance these traits and would match their personality.

Capricorn - Musk

Refreshing and spicy fragrances like musk, go well with Capricorn-born people who are level headed and classy.

Aquarius - Lavender

A clean and a classic fragrance like lavender matches the personality of an independent and simple Aquarian.

Pisces - Green tea and Cedarwood

Creative and down to earth, Pisces-born people are thoughtful and charming. Unusual scents like cedarwood and green tea would flatter their personality and would enhance their appeal.

Credits :Pexels

