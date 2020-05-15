YouTube Vs TikTok: Which according to you is the best platform and why? Comment NOW

The battle of YouTube Vs TikTok is on. We would like to know your views. According to you which is the best out there?

A war has been declared between two very popular platforms, YouTube and TikTok. The debate on which social media platform is best seems like never-ending. It has left fans of both platforms divided. Apparently, the YouTube Vs Tik Tok trend was started by Aamir Siddiqui and later, became a talk of the town when Indian YouTuber Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati responded to Aamir's claims with his savage road video titled Youtube vs Tiktok: The End. For those who have no idea who is Carry Minati, he is one most popular YouTube creators and is known for his comedic skits and reactions to various topics on his channel which boasts more than 16 million subscribers.

His fans are extremely loyal and always show their love and support to him. His roast video which he posted a week back garnered more than 70 million views. Yes, you read it right! People loved his 13-minute roast video and was trending on Twitter as well for many days. And now, we came to know that the roast video by him has been deleted. The video was taken down from the platform for violating its ‘terms of services’. The deletion one of the most viewed videos within 24 hours, didn't go well with many including his fans and soon #CarryMinati and #JusticeForCarry became top trends on Twitter.

YouTube platform

It’s safe to say that YouTube is the most popular video website. The simplicity of YouTube is one of the many reasons why it is so widely used. Right from music to shows to tutorials to product reviews to unboxing videos, the video-sharing platform has it all. As per Mashable's report, every day a YouTube user spends between 15 and 25 minutes on the site. The first video to ever be uploaded to YouTube was on April 23, 2005. The video had one of the founders at the zoo and was titled as “me at the zoo”. From zero to billion views, the platform has come a long way and is now one of the most used and great for marketers, influencers and businesses.

Talking about some stats, YouTube has 2 billion users worldwide (Statista, 2019). Every day people watch one billion hours of videos and generate billions of views (YouTube, 2019). A total of 6 percent of businesses use YouTube as a channel to post video content (Buffer, 2019). Aside from sharing and watching videos, it is a great place to market as 90 percent of people say that they discover new brands or products on YouTube (Thinkwithgoogle, 2019).

TikTok platform

Now coming to TikTok, was created 4 years ago and became widely popular in no time. It is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms in the world. It is a Chinese video-sharing app owned by ByteDance. Mostly here people create short dance, lip-sync, comedy and talent videos. Many people find some content cringy; however, we cannot hide the fact that it’s very addictive. If you are thinking why TikTok is so similar to Musical.ly then let me tell you that in late 2017, TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, purchased Musical.ly and the app had smooth access to US teenage market which previously belonged to Musical.ly. And now, it faces direct competition from YouTube, Instagram and Facebook.

Let's talk about some figures, TikTok was launched in September 2016 and now in a matter of few years, it has 800 million active users worldwide (Datareportal, 2020). It is one of the world’s most downloaded apps. As of Q1 2019, it is the most downloaded app on the Apple App Store (Sensor Tower, 2019). 41 percent of TikTok users are aged between 16 and 24 (Globalwebindex, 2019). Ironically, the app is mostly used by Indians and not even Chinese who created the app. India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had banned the app as it apparently encourages pornography and other illicit content; however, the ban was lifted soon.

So, we have a burning question in front of us and we want to know what Pinkvilla readers think. Which according to you is the best platform and why? Let us know in the comments section below.

